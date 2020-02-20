Bruins Edge Oilers in O.T.

David Pastrnak scored the winner 1:14 into overtime as the Boston Bruins continued their strong run of late, coming away with a 2-1 victory over the Edmonton Oilers on Wednesday.

Pastrnak was sent in on a breakaway pass from David Krejci and tucked the puck through the legs of Oilers goalie Mike Smith for his 43rd goal of the season.

Patrice Bergeron also scored for the Bruins (38-11-12), who have won four straight and gone 10-1-0 in their last 11 outings.

Sam Gagner replied for the injury-riddled Oilers (32-21-7), who saw a two-game winning streak snapped as they continue to fight without the services of captain Connor McDavid.

Boston drew first blood eight-and-a-half minutes into the opening period as Brad Marchand got it through to Bergeron in the slot and he beat Smith with a skillful deke for his 27th goal of the season.

The Bruins had 10 shots on net in the first, while Edmonton was only able to direct two towards Boston starter Tuukka Rask.

with files from (The Canadian Press)