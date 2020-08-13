Bruins Take Series Opener in Double OT

Patrice Bergeron scored the winner early in double overtime, and the Boston Bruins beat the Carolina Hurricanes 4-3 Wednesday in Game 1 of their first-round series that was postponed 15 hours to a rare late-morning start.

The game scheduled for 8 p.m. Tuesday night started the next morning at 11 after the Columbus Blue Jackets-Tampa Bay Lightning series opener went five overtimes.

Playing all Eastern Conference games at Toronto's Scotiabank Arena had this potential for games going long messing with the schedule.

Hurricanes-Bruins Game 1 wasn't quite the same marathon with Bergeron scoring 1:13 into the second extra period. But it had plenty of theatre from Carolina's surprise scratches to a controversial goal and video review.

