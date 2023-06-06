Brush fire in LaSalle park deliberately set

LaSalle Police are investigating a deliberately set fire in Brunet Park.

It happened Monday afternoon around 12:30 p.m.

Investigators say a group of young men were seen quickly leaving the area in an older silver hatchback after starting the fire in the brush area.

LaSalle Fire quickly put out the fire, preventing extensive damage.

Police are asking residents in the area to check video surveillance for any possible evidence.

Anyone with information is asked to call LaSalle Police or Crime Stoppers.

During the dry season, a small fire can spread quickly and become a wildfire.

Police are asking the public to help prevent a disaster by reminding their children that fires are dangerous.