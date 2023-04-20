Bryanna Kressler becomes first Saints' player ever to be named OCAA 'Athlete of the Year'

A St. Clair College athlete has received an award by the Ontario Colleges Athletic Association (OCAA) that has never been given to a Saints' player.

Women's softball player, Bryanna Kressler, was named OCAA 'Athlete of the Year'.

This is the first time in the award's 26-year existence that is will be presented to a Saints' student-athlete.

Kressler will be recognized at the 10th OCAA Hall of Fame ceremony.

She is a fourth-year transfer from Wayne State University, and has achieved OCAA All-Academic honours along with Academic and Athletic Excellence status in St. Clair's Fitness and Health Promotion program.

On the field, Kressler led the Saints to a perfect 34-0 overall record containing a never seen before 24-0 regular season mark on their way to St. Clair's 5th OCAA championship along with their 2nd Canadian Collegiate Softball Association national title.

Kressler played third base while batting .529 and set a new OCAA single season record with 45 runs scored while also contributing 51 RBI. Her 46 hits included 14 doubles, 10 triples and three home runs.

She has also received numerous other awards, including OCAA First-Team All-Star selection, OCAA Championship MVP, among others.

Her award comes just days after her coach, Doug Wiseman, was named the OCAA 'Coach of the Year'.

The Hall of Fame ceremony will take place on May 1 at St. Clair College's Centre for the Arts campus in downtown Windsor.