Buccaneers crush Eagles on NFC Wild Card Round

(Tampa, FL) -- Baker Mayfield captained the Tampa Bay Buccaneers to a dominant 32-9 win over the defending NFC champion Philadelphia Eagles in the Wild Card round at Raymond James Stadium.

Mayfield completed 22-of-36 passes for 337 yards and three touchdowns to three separate receivers in a game that Tampa Bay never trailed.

Chris Godwin, David Moore and Trey Palmer found the end zone for the Bucs, while Chase McLaughlin converted all three of his field goal attempts.

The win sets up a meeting with the Detroit Lions in the NFC Divisional Round next Sunday.

Jalen Hurts passed for 250 yards and a touchdown in a tough day at the office for the Eagles' offense.

DeVonta Smith came up big with eight catches for 148 yards as the team wrapped up the season on a three-game losing skid.

— with files from MetroSource