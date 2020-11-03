Buccaneers Survive a Last-Minute Push by the Giants

The New York Giants missed a two-point try with 28 seconds left as the Tampa Bay Buccaneers held on for a 25-23 win in East Rutherford, New Jersey.

Bucs quarterback Tom Brady threw for 279 yards and two touchdowns as Tampa Bay improved to 6-and-2.

Rob Gronkowski and Mike Evans each caught scores for the Bucs.

The Saints' Drew Brees had passed Brady on Sunday for the career lead in touchdown passes, but now the six-time Super Bowl champ is back on top with 561.

Giants quarterback Daniel Jones threw for two touchdowns and two interceptions as New York fell to 1-and-7.

Jones converted two fourth-down passes on the final drive before a 19-yard TD strike to Golden Tate.

Pass interference was initially flagged on the ensuing two-point try, but the refs then changed the call.

