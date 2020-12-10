iHeartRadio
Instagram
10800
Sms*

Buckeyes to Play for Big Ten Title

am800-sports-football-ohio state-big 10-

The Big Ten Conference is changing the six-game minimum rule in football.

The move paves the way for fourth-ranked Ohio State to compete in the conference title game next week.  

The news comes after the Buckeyes' regular-season finale against Michigan on Saturday was cancelled due to COVID-19.  

Under previous rules, OSU would not of been eligible to compete in the Big Ten title game after playing just five regular-season games.  

Ohio State will clash with Northwestern in the title game one week from Saturday.

 

 

with files from Associated Press

 

 

Audio

LOAD MORE LOAD MORE

Upcoming Events

LOAD MORE LOAD MORE