Buckeyes to Play for Big Ten Title

The Big Ten Conference is changing the six-game minimum rule in football.

The move paves the way for fourth-ranked Ohio State to compete in the conference title game next week.

The news comes after the Buckeyes' regular-season finale against Michigan on Saturday was cancelled due to COVID-19.

Under previous rules, OSU would not of been eligible to compete in the Big Ten title game after playing just five regular-season games.

Ohio State will clash with Northwestern in the title game one week from Saturday.

with files from Associated Press