Bucks Beat Pistons Again

Giannis Antetokounmpo had a triple-double and the Bucks picked up their third straight win by topping the Pistons for the third time this month, 110-101.

Antetokounmpo delivered 22 points, 10 rebounds and 10 assists in what started as a laugher before the Pistons rallied.

Milwaukee led 52-29 at one point and had more 3-pointers than Detroit had field goals.

Brook Lopez connected three times from beyond the arc in the first quarter, when the Bucks were 7 of 11 from long distance.

Jerami Grant led Detroit with 22 points.

Friday's game between the Pistons and Washington in Detroit has been postponed amid contact tracing among the Wizards.

with files from Associated Press