Bucks Rip Raptors

Khris Middleton scored 22 points as the Milwaukee Bucks rallied to defeat the Toronto Raptors 108-97 Tuesday and notch their 50th win of the season.

Giannis Antetokounmpo had 19 points and 19 rebounds and Eric Bledsoe added 17 points for Milwaukee, which was playing its third game in four nights.

Pacal Siakam had 22 points as the Raptors had six players in double figures. Toronto attempted a season-high 52 three-pointers, making 18.

Toronto (42-16) started well in the battle of Eastern Conference heavyweights but Milwaukee (50-8) outscored the Raptors 34-19 in the third to build a 13-point lead going into the fourth.

The Raptors reeled off seven straight points to open the final quarter. Milwaukee regrouped, ran the lead back up to 13 at 95-82 and didn't look back.

It marked the 82nd straight regular-season game that Milwaukee has scored 100 points, the second-longest streak in league history.



with files from Canadian Press