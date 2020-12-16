Bucks Sign Giannis Antetokounmpo to a Supermax Contract Extension

Giannis Antetokounmpo says he's staying with the Milwaukee Bucks for at least five more seasons.

"I'm blessed to be a part of the Milwaukee Bucks for the next 5 years," the two-time reigning MVP tweeted Wednesday.

Antetokounmpo had until Monday to sign the Bucks' supermax extension offer. If te 26-year-old turned it down, he could have become a free agent after the upcoming season.

Although Antetokounmpo didn't announce the terms of his new deal, The Athletic and Stadium reported that he agreed to a five-year contract worth $228 million, the largest deal in NBA history.

"This is my home, this is my city," Antetokounmpo tweeted. "I'm blessed to be able to be a part of the Milwaukee Bucks for the next 5 years. Let's make these years count. The show goes on, let's get it.'"

Antetokounmpo has guided the Bucks back to prominence, earning four consecutive All-Star selections and back-to-back MVP Awards.

He also earned Defensive Player of the Year honors in 2020, while leading the Bucks to their fourth consecutive playoff appearance.

Antetokounmpo averaged a career-high 29.5 points and 13.6 rebounds last season.

With files from the Associated Press