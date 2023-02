Budget deliberations for Lakeshore begin on Monday, January 30.

Lakeshore released its 2023 draft budget earlier this month, which calls for a 4.74 per cent tax rate hike.

The draft budget also recommends increases to water and waterwaste rates.

Two days have been set aside for this year's deliberations.

Lakeshore council will meet at 9 a.m. on Monday and Tuesday.