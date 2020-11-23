Budget Deliberations Get Underway in Lakeshore

Budget deliberation are getting underway in Lakeshore.

The town released a 2021 draft budget calling for a 2.83 per cent tax increase last week.

Mayor Tom Bain expects this year's deliberations to be complicated by the COVID-19 pandemic, which could cause projects to be postponed in order to keep taxes affordable for out of work residents.

Four days have been set aside for budget deliberations this year.



The town begins its live stream Monday at 9 a.m.