Buehler Shines in Dodgers' Game 3 Win

Walker Buehler and the Los Angeles Dodgers have taken a 2-1 lead in the World Series.

Buehler allowed just three hits while striking out 10 over six innings to help the Dodgers beat the Tampa Bay Rays 6-2.

Buehler no-hit Tampa Bay until the fifth inning when Manuel Margot smacked a double to left field.

Also of note, Rays outfielder Randy Arozarena is one step closer to making history.

He tied a post-season record with his eighth home run in the Game 3 loss to the Dodgers matching a mark shared by Barry Bonds, Carlos Beltran and Nelson Cruz.

He'll have at least two more games to try to break the record.

Game 4 of the series goes Saturday night — first pitch is scheduled for 8:08pm.