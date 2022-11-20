Buffalo, N.Y. and parts of Ontario buried under snow

A lake-effect snowstorm is walloping Buffalo, N.Y with an estimated 1.2 metres of snow over the course of this weekend.

Starting late Thursday night, the snow piled high along the streets into Friday morning, when residents woke up to buried cars and almost no visibility of roads.

The storm system is expected to bring parts of Ontario a similar pain, as Environment Canada says some communities along Lake Huron and Lake Erie will receive upwards of 80 centimetres of snow.

Lake-effect snowstorms occur when cold air sweeps across warm water, blowing moisture toward land until it forms into large snowflakes.

Snow squall warnings are in effect for most of southern Ontario in, Parry Sound-Muskoka, Niagara and Kingston-Prince Edward County. Niagara, Ont., is estimated to see up to 60 centimetres of snow with areas around Barrie and Orillia seeing about 25 centimetres by Saturday morning.

The potentially historic storm for Buffalo and parts of Ontario is underway as residents document some of the snow on social media.