Buffalo Wild Wings identified as possible COVID-19 exposure point

A restaurant at Devonshire Mall has been identified as the latest possible COVID-19 exposure point.

According to the Windsor-Essex County Health Unit, exposure may have occurred at Buffalo Wild Wings over five separate occasions between September 25 and 29.

Potential exposure times can be found below:

September 25 - 4pm to 12am

September 26 - 12pm to 8pm

September 27 - 7am to 3pm

September 28 - 8am to 5:45pm

September 29 - 4pm to 1am

The health unit is asking anyone who visited the location on the identified dates to monitor themselves for symptoms of COVID-19 and, if symptoms develop, to get tested immediately.

The latest information on possible COVID-19 exposure points can be found on the health unit's website.