Buffalo Wild Wings identified as possible COVID-19 exposure point
A restaurant at Devonshire Mall has been identified as the latest possible COVID-19 exposure point.
According to the Windsor-Essex County Health Unit, exposure may have occurred at Buffalo Wild Wings over five separate occasions between September 25 and 29.
Potential exposure times can be found below:
September 25 - 4pm to 12am
September 26 - 12pm to 8pm
September 27 - 7am to 3pm
September 28 - 8am to 5:45pm
September 29 - 4pm to 1am
The health unit is asking anyone who visited the location on the identified dates to monitor themselves for symptoms of COVID-19 and, if symptoms develop, to get tested immediately.
The latest information on possible COVID-19 exposure points can be found on the health unit's website.