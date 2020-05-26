Building Fire in Amherstburg Deemed Arson

Police in Amherstburg are calling a fire at a building in the 300 block of Sandwich Street South, arson.

The fire broke out around 11:50pm on Sunday and when crews arrived, they saw afire inside the building but no one inside.

Responding officers believed the blaze may be arson and the area was quickly deemed as a crime scene.

According to police, witnesses reported seeing two suspicious people in the area at the time of the fire. And it’s believed the pair fled the area in a vehicle.

The Forensic Identification Unit was called to the scene and the Arson Unit continues to investigate.