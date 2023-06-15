Bulimia Anorexia Nervosa Association celebrating 40 years in Windsor-Essex

The Bulimia Anorexia Nervosa Association (BANA) is celebrating 40 years of service in Windsor-Essex.

BANA is hosting its 39th Annual General Meeting on Thursday evening, where officials and supporters will recap efforts in the post-pandemic era, discuss new and exciting programs, increased service expansion, and regional outreach.

Since 1983, the not-for-profit, registered charity, community-based organization has been committed to the provision of specialized treatment, education and support services for individuals affected directly and indirectly by eating disorders.

As the primary regional source for the prevention and treatment of eating disorders, BANA is a leader in the promotion and acceptance of diverse body shapes and sizes through the adoption of a healthy, balanced lifestyle.

Executive Director Luciana Rosu-Sieza says it's a very exciting time, and they usually discuss their year in review at the event.

"This year is obviously extra special, so we sort of seize this opportunity to share the highlights of the year. We're truly fortunate to be guided by our founders, as well as our community partners, board members, volunteers and of course of staff. So without our team we wouldn't be able to celebrate this," she said.

The organization will also be handing out five community awards, to various partners and supporters.

Rosu-Sieza says this year they had an expansion in services, launching an intensive outpatient program for eating disorders with Windsor Regional Hospital and the Windsor-Essex Community Health Centre, on top of expanding their physical space as well.

She says they've seen an influx of eating disorder referrals coming in during the pandemic, which has continued since.

"Over the last three years we have seen our referrals going up. There were months where it had gone up by 200%, anywhere from 85% to 200%. We've responded by trying to do everything we can to get to those people when they need service."

Rosu-Sieza says the need has grown over the years, and now they're seeing more younger people getting sick, as well as clients with other comorbidities and health complexities.

In terms of community support, she believes partnership is everything and together they can do so much more with the elimination of stigma around eating disorders.

"By having open dialogues, increasing awareness, then nurturing these partnerships, and exploring future collaborations. I think partnership is everything, and I think when we have that mindset we can accomplish so much more. Because we know that we're one touchpoint in our clients lives, and that they're accessing other services, so we need to be aligned together," she said.

Since its inception, BANA has provided services to thousands of individuals of all genders and social/economic backgrounds with an ongoing case load of approximately 300 clients.

BANA's AGM is being held at the Walkerville Brewery on Argyle Road in Windsor, with doors opening at 5:30 p.m. and the event getting underway at 6 p.m.