Bulldogs go back-to-back, Georgia wins CFP crown

(Inglewood, CA) -- The Bulldogs are back-to-back CFP national champions.

Georgia rolled to a 65-7 victory over the TCU Horned Frogs at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood.

Javon Bullard picked off a pair of Max Duggan's passes as the Bulldogs stifled the TCU offense.

Stetson Bennett threw for 304 yards and four touchdowns and also ran in for two scores to finish Georgia's perfect season 15-and-0.

It's the first time a school has won consecutive national championships since Alabama went back-to-back in 2011 and 2012.

TCU ends the season 13-and-2.

— with files from MetroSource