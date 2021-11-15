Burden of COVID-19 locally increasing as recent case counts tick up

The acting medical officer of health in Windsor-Essex says the evidence would suggest that the burden of COVID-19 on the local community has increased recently, as evidenced by higher case counts.

115 new cases were reported by the health unit in our region since Friday, while provincially, case counts have been rising week over week for the first time in months.

The seven-day average in Ontario is now up to 573 daily cases.

Dr. Shanker Nesathurai was asked if the local numbers are being influenced by Halloween numbers finally beginning to pop up, and explained there are many different possibilities to explain the increase.

"One is that anytime there's greater human to human interaction, especially at close distances, that may be a factor. Could be up to a two week lag between a new group of events and case counts. Also, as the weather gets colder more people are spending time indoors and as they spend more time indoors there's also an opportunity for greater transmission."

One of the biggest drivers among the new cases is in the 0-19 age range.

Dr. Nesathurai says the reason for that is complicated by a number of factors, but one of the main ones is low vaccination rates among those eligible in that range relative to the overall community.

"Young people also go to school and school is a type of setting where people are in proximity to each other for longer periods of time," he continued. "Younger people, like others with the colder weather, are doing more things indoors and I think that's likely to contribute to disproportionate affect of the COVID burden of people in that age group."

When asked specifically about the colder weather on the way and what the message will be to the community, Dr. Nesathurai says it all comes back to getting vaccination numbers up.

"If we get vaccination rates up, then people are less likely to suffer the adverse consequences of COVID-19. That individual who is vaccinated is less likely to get sick from COVID-19, less likely to be hospitalized from COVID-19, less likely to get COVID-19 and less likely to expose someone else to COVID-19," he said.

As of Monday, just under 83 per cent of individuals 12 and over in Windsor-Essex are fully vaccinated against COVID-19.