'Burden of respiratory illness in the community is high' says local MOH

The acting medical officer of health for Windsor-Essex says the burden of respiratory illness in the community is high right now.

Dr. Shanker Nesathurai says the health unit's most recent epidemiological data shows about 11 per cent of patients currently attending local emergency departments are presenting signs of respiratory illness.

When it comes to emergency department patients between the ages 11 and 18, a third of them are there due to respiratory illness. Of the emergency patients under the age of four, half of them are cases of respiratory illness.

Local healthcare officials issued a statement Thursday over the rising number of respiratory illnesses in Windsor-Essex, urging people to get up to date on their vaccinations for illnesses such as COVID-19 and influenza to reduce the chances of hospitalization ahead of an expected surge in cases in December and January.

Dr. Nesathurai says there are lots of viruses that could cause respiratory illness such as COVID-19, influenza and RSV.

"The bottom line is that we have a large burden of respiratory illness. We also have a health system that's strained at the hospital and ambulance side, and in physician's offices. We hear the physicians officers are also struggling to keep up," he says.

In October, a local emergency was declared as a result of continued Code Blacks being issued by Essex-Windsor EMS due to a lack of bed space. The term is used to describe when there are no ambulances available to respond to emergency calls because paramedics are waiting at a hospital to off-load the patient.

Dr. Nesathurai says they're concerned about the health of individuals but also the health of the overall community.

"When the healthcare system gets to the point where it is stretch to the limit, I cam very concerned about what this will mean for the fall. This is just the beginning of the respiratory disease season. I'm worried about as we move forward toward the fall what the burden of disease will be in the community," he says.

Nesathurai says the public health service has remained consistent with the recommendation that people wear a mask indoors.

"When they can not remain two meters apart consistently outdoors or in other situation. That's been our recommendations, I will continue to make that recommendation. I think it's particularly important as we continue to see a larger burden of disease," he adds.

Respiratory syncytial virus or RSV causes infections of the lungs and respiratory tract. In adults and older, healthy children, RSV symptoms are mild and typically mimic the common cold. In severe cases, RSV infection can spread to the lower respiratory tract, causing pneumonia or bronchiolitis.

The healthcare officials warn that vaccines are a simple and effective way to limit the spread of COVID-19 and influenza to ensure that emergency services, hospitals, urgent care centres, and other health care organizations continue to be responsive and efficient when you need them.

The flu shot is now available for Ontarians six months and older through pharmacies and healthcare providers.

More information on influenza and this vaccine can be found at wechu.org/flu. For most people over the age of five, this vaccine can be administered at the same time as your next COVID-19 shot. For more information on COVID-19 vaccines or to find a clinic, please visit www.wevax.ca.