A nearly week-long burn ban in Chatham-Kent has been lifted.

Effective immediately, Chatham-Kent Fire and Rescue has lifted the suspension of all open-air permits, which was issued on June 8.

This includes both agricultural and recreational fires within the municipality.

Rain over the past couple of days has changed conditions, improved air quality, and allowed for the fire ban to be lifted.

Officials would like to thank Chatham-Kent residents for their understanding, and say during the ban there were only a couple of instances of non-compliance, but once fire crews spoke to the owners they were happy to extinguish the fire.

Residential Campfire and Agricultural Open Air Burn Permits are available online or by visiting any municipal service centre.

