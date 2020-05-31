Burns Dominates Woodley

Gilbert Burns dominated in UFC's return to Sin City Saturday night. Landing nearly 150 strikes in the five round-right, Burns won a unanimous decision over Tyron Woodley at UFC Fight Night. Burns advanced his record to 19-and-3 as he's won six-straight bouts.

Through the rest of the card, Augusto Sakai won a split decision over Blagoy Ivanov, Billy Quarantillo won a unanimous decision over Spike Carlyle, Roosevelt Roberts submitted Brok Weaver and Mackenzie Dern submitted Hannah Cifers.

with files from Associated Press