Burrow leads Bengals over Bills on Sunday Night Football

(Cincinnati, OH) -- Joe Burrow sliced and diced the Buffalo defense to lead the Bengals to a 24-18 win over the Bills on Sunday Night Football.

Burrow completed 31-of-44 passing attempts for 348 yards and a pair of touchdowns in Cincinnati's fourth straight win.

Irv Smith Jr. scored to cap off the game's opening drive and Drew Sample found the end zone on a 22-yard catch in the second quarter for Cincinnati.

Tee Higgins put together his best performance of the season, totaling eight receptions for 110 yards.

Cincinnati remains at the bottom of the AFC North at 5-and-3.

Josh Allen passed for 258 yards, one touchdown and a pick in the losing effort.

He added 44 yards and a score on the ground.

Stefon Diggs had 86 receiving yards and a score as Buffalo fell to 5-and-4.

— with files from MetroSource