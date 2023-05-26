Burrows Drum Marathon returns for 17th year in Leamington and Windsor

Tea Party drummer Jeff Burrows is back at it to raise money for six local charities in Windsor-Essex.

The 17th annual 24 hour Drum Marathon began at noon on Friday at the International Hotel in Leamington, which will last until midnight.

Burrows is changing things up a little this year, as there will be a break, and then he will resume the drumming at noon on Saturday, May 27 at Good Time Charly in Windsor.

Speaking on AM800's The Morning Drive, Burrows says he's excited about the change this year.

"I seem a little less anxious this time around because it's broken up into two 12 hour sessions, and I think it's a novel idea that Gary Demmanes, my long term charitable partner came up with. I'm hoping for the best and I think it's kind of nice to spread it out," he said.

Burrows says they have solo artists, duos, and some bands that join the event, and every time they have a band change that gives him a chance to take a breather.

"They need to hook up their gear and so on and so fourth. So all of the back line is there, but if we've got a guitar player, a bass player, and a key board player they need to bring their stuff onto the stage. The other performers need to remove their stuff from the stage, and that sneaks in a couple of minutes for me."

He says they've been supporting mental health related charities since year 10 of the marathon.

"The House of Sophrosyne, Maryvale Adolescent and Family Services, Harmony in Action, and of course Canadian Mental Health Association. And then we slid in St. Clair College for their mental health program for students and we also slid in In Honour Of The Ones We Love just because I love Anita so much and she does such great work,"he said.

The format change isn't the only change for this year's marathon, as Burrows says he no longer has a set goal in mind.

Instead he's asking for anyone who can help out or chip in to do so, because so many organizations are in need.

- with files from AM800's The Morning Drive