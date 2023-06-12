Bush coming to Caesars Windsor this September

Rock band 'Bush' is coming to Caesars Windsor.

The band led by singer Gavin Rossdale and is known for hits such as "Glycerine," "Comedown," "Machinehead," and "Swallowed."

The Grammy nominated band will hit The Colosseum stage on Thursday, September 14.

Bush has won a Viewer’s Choice Award at the MTV Music Awards, and was named Favourite Alternative Group at the American Music Awards.

The band dropped its eighth studio album in 2020 and released its ninth last year.

Tickets for the show go on sale this Friday.