Business community worried about impact of closing part of Sandwich Street

Some business owners in Windsor's Sandwich Town are worried about the financial impact on the business community if a section of Sandwich Street is completely closed for construction.

Concern was raised during a news conference Tuesday over a proposal to alter the construction plan for the Sandwich Street Reconstruction and Enhancement project, part of the Gordie Howe International Bridge project.

The proposal calls for the complete closure of a 500-metre section of Sandwich Street from Ojibway Parkway to Chappell Avenue, phase two of a project that will see three-kilometres of Sandwich Street reconstructed from south of the Rosedale Avenue roundabout to McKee Avenue.

Members of the Sandwich Town Business Improvement Association joined Ward 2 city councillor Fabio Costante and Windsor West New Democrat M-P Brian Masse to voice concern over the lack of consultation or notice over the plan to completely close a section of the roadway.

The sign outside Rock Bottom Bar and Grill on Sandwich Street in Windsor's Sandwich Town neighborhood. Aug. 22, 2023. (Photo: Rusty Thomson)

Nicole Sekela, owner of Rock Bottom Bar and Grill and the nearby Sandwich Brewing Company, is worried both of her businesses will be impacted if the road is closed for eight weeks or more.

"I can only image what this is going to do if all my customers and clientele from Amherstburg and LaSalle area can't get to me,' she says. "It's not just my businesses I'm worried about, I employ almost 50 people. I've got families working for me with children, I've got kids working for my trying to pay their tuition for university."

The change is expected to reduce the planned construction timeline down to eight-weeks from 14-weeks but the closure would also result in traffic being diverted through residential areas along Prince Road and Tecumseh Road West once work begins around Sept. 5.

A section of the Windsor Detroit Bridge Authority (WDBA) website that details the project says that through traffic will be maintained along Sandwich Street during construction although traffic may be reduced to one lane at times, something community members expressed during years of consultations before this point.

Sekela says if they knew in advance, they could have planned ahead.

"These businesses run on people visiting and walking into them, you can't order things online at these types of businesses and still be in business," she says. "We need feet on the sidewalk and people drive their cars to get to us. It's people that keep our businesses going."

Mary Ann Cuderman, chair of the Sandwich Town BIA and owner of Old Town Bake Shop, says this is a bit of a shock after working so long and so hard on consultations for this project.

"I'm very fearful as a business community that some of our businesses will not survive, especially the very small ones will not survive. That's a shame. They have to be held accountable for it, this is ridiculous. Like I said it was like a stone wall was erected in front of you and bang, right into it," she says.

"Community input is important as we finalize details for the traffic management approach to our Phase Two Sandwich Street Reconstruction activities. We are committed to working with City of Windsor officials to address these concerns in the final configuration while maintaining safety for the travelling public and the community," says Tara Carson, Director of Communications for Windsor-Detroit Bridge Authority, in an e-mail response to questions from AM800.

"This proposed approach - with a full closure - is different than originally considered as a result of consultation with the road authority. We are further reviewing the proposed approach based on community feedback," adds Carson.