Business owner and council candidate wants downtown safety to improve

A business owner and Ward 3 City Council Candidate says it's time for a change in the downtown core.

Renaldo Agostino says he doesn't consider recent violence downtown as isolated incidents.

As heard on AM800 over the weekend a victim suffered serious injuries following an alleged random act of violence on Saturday morning.

Following that incident, another violent crime was committed on Sunday, where a physical altercation led to a stabbing on Ouellette and University Avenue.

Ward 3 city council candidate and President of Turbo Espresso Bar, Renaldo Agostino, says his main priority going into the upcoming election is to focus on safety.

He says it's important to prioritize the residents and businesses in Ward 3.

"This is the issue that not only I want to tackle but the issue I want everyone to tackle because this needs to be solved. There is no question about it in my mind and in my heart I know this is the issue people want to be solved, I think if we put our minds to it and really work hard at solving this issue, we can do it."

Agostino says violence has been a reoccurring issue downtown.

He says many people don't feel safe being there.

"I think people for the most part don't feel safe down there, I think the residents and the businesses don't feel safe downtown. When I knock on doors do I feel safe? Do the residents and the business owners feel safe? No, I don't believe they do."

Agostino says he wants to focus on the "bad people who happen to be homeless."

"Yes, there are homeless people and I hate to use that term because I know many of them by name. They're not bad people, that's not who I want to focus on, it's the bad people that happen to be homeless that are down there that I want to focus on, everyone sees them every day."

He says he will be reviewing and releasing a plan to prioritize safety in the area very soon.

The municipal election is on Oct. 24 2022.