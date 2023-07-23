Business owner calls on city to create surveillance standard

An alleged series of tire slashings has left a Windsor business owner frustrated, prompting calls for enhanced video surveillance standards from city council.

Daniel Li said, since May, his tires have been slashed on three separate occasions — forcing him to change ten of his tires. The most recent alleged incident happened last weekend while Li was parked in front of his Walker Road business.

"I think we should do something about it," said Li, adding he has filed case numbers with Windsor police officers.

According to Li, the process of accelerating the investigation into these incidents has been "arduous."

"All the burden is on us to provide find, gather pictures, get the video and provide them to police."

Despite multiple cameras being posted around his business, Li said he could only access one of them. Li is calling for city to create a "standard" for cameras which surround businesses.

"City council give a subsidy to some certain landlords to have them modernize video surveillance system," said Li, adding he wants the standard to include quality cameras.

Li would also like the city to implement a strategy to ensure proper camera coverage around businesses. Speaking with CTV News on Saturday, Li explained there is a camera that misses the view around the corner of his business.

"So we cannot see how he came here or how he left. We can only see that he was cutting the tire right here," said Li while describing the environment at the back of his business.

Li said accessing the video from his security camera, so it could be shared with CTV News, was a difficult endeavor. He added he would like to have a real-time system like the one being tested downtown to facilitate access to video and expedite investigations.

"[It would be great] if the police could remotely access the camera system, if it's modern enough, and then they can download the picture, the video and makes things faster and more efficient as well," said Li.

As for Ward 9 councillor Kieran McKenzie, he said business owners need to have a "certain grade" of camera so its footage can carry weight in court. He added the city has invested in programs and services to combat the root of crime and is open to discussing other alternatives.

"That's why we have debates. That's why we have to take a really good look at issues before we actually make a decision that could impact literally thousands of people. I think this would be one of those."