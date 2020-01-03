Business Owner Supports Development of Caron Avenue Parking Lot

At least one downtown Windsor business owner wants to some development at the Caron Ave. parking lot.

Buddy Miloyevich is owner of Bubi's Awesome Eats on University Ave W. between Caron Ave. and Janette Ave.

He feels it's time to develop the vacant lot.

"Development in our city is always a good thing no matter where it is but of course my focus is in the downtown area to see that it grows," says Miloyevich.

Miloyevich says all vacant lands in and around the core should be developed.

"All these vacant pieces of land in the downtown core should have way more on them than just asphalt," says Miloyevich. "Asphalt is fine for temporary reason for parking cars but I mean development is where it's at, it builds all of us and that's where we all need to be. We all need to see development for everyone's future here."

As heard on AM800 news on Monday, the city is looking for ideas on how to develop the parking lot and an Expression of Interest Period is currently underway.

The parking lot near University Ave. was built for the old temporary casino but the city wants to see if it is a good place for some kind of development — possibly residential development.

The Expression of Interest period for the Caron Ave Parking lot closes on March 31, 2020.