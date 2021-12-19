Businesses in Kingsville donate $26,000 to area schools

Thanks to an annual fundraiser put on by the group Eat, Drink, Dine Kingsville, students at elementary schools in Kingsville, Cottam, and Amherstburg will be enjoying new technology, musical instruments, and other extracurricular items this year.

Students at Kingsville Public School, Jack Miner Public School, St. John De Brebeuf, Gosfield North Public School and Anderdon Public School sold EDDK gift cards, with a portion of every sale going directly to their school.

In total they raised $25,965.

EDDK member Heather Brown, co-owner of the Main Grill and Ale House, says the support these school families have shown their small businesses is truly astounding.

“We’re grateful for the communities support over the past two years and giving back through this fundraiser is the least we could do.”

2021 was the fifth year for the school gift card fundraiser, and so far, EDDK has raised nearly $100,000 for local community schools.