Businesses in Windsor-Essex able to apply for 2022 Healthy Workplace Awards 

Businesses in the Windsor-Essex area are now able to apply for the 2022 Healthy Workplace Awards.

Individuals, families, leaders and experts have come together in an effort to restore the world's health and to bring the community safely back together.

The Working Toward Wellness Committee recognizes that in Windsor-Essex, countless businesses have done their part to ensure that everyone is safe.

The WTW is presenting the Gord Smith Healthy Workplace Awards Program for 2022. These awards will represent a return to a version similar to the pre-pandemic awards program while continuing to recognize businesses that continue to maintain provisions for the prevention of COVID-19 in their workplaces.

Businesses can apply for one of five levels of the award, including Rising Star (entry level), Bronze, Silver, Gold, and Platinum.

Award details, a toolkit with guidelines, and application forms can be found online.

The deadline to apply is Friday, October 7.

An in-person celebratory event will be held on November 16 to celebrate this year's recipients.