Businesses Seek Opportunities for Gordie Howe Bridge

More than 400 representatives of local businesses packed a ballroom at Caesars Windsor to learn what opportunities exist for them for the construction of the Gordie Howe International Bridge project.

They also heard a detailed explanation of what will be required in order to bid on the work and the schedule of construction.

Mark Marymee Bridging North America Communication Director says this is a crucial first step to engaging local firms.

Mark Marymee, Bridging North America Communication Director, November 13, 2019 (by AM800's Peter Langille)

"We want to give people a heads-up so that if this is in their area of specialty, they know it's coming" says Marymee. "And it gives us an opportunity to get packages in front of them so they can review them and see if they want to make a bid on them and potentially get some business."

Jeff Wood Windsor Factory Supply Sales Manager found the session helpful to knowing the process.

"They gave us a timeline on the project which was very interesting" says Wood. "And identified who we need to deal with, what the process is for bidding on work and what the process is for a company like our."

Kevin Kelly represents Sherlock Products, which has a number of well placed facilities along with expertise.

"We see opportunities because they're going local with everything" says Kelly. "There might be an outside contractor coming in who want to do business with local guys and we can help with manufacturing and management of it and so on."

Firms were told a stellar safety record is critical to earning some of the business, but price and expertise are also important.

Employment will be tracked to ensure a proper number of indigenous workers are on the project and companies must have a good relationship with local labour.

A similar session takes place next Wednesday in Detroit at the TFC Centre, the former Cobo Centre.