Busing Delays Expected as School Year Begins

The Greater Essex County District School Board and the Windsor-Essex Catholic District School Board are reporting possible delays in busing as the school year gets underway.

According to releases from both boards, due to a shortage of drivers and new safety protocols there may be disruptions to schedules and routes.

Both boards are asking parents and students to be patient as some buses may be delayed or cancelled.

Parents are encouraged to check buskids.ca each morning for possible disruptions before taking their children to the bus stop.

The school boards are also reminding students to wash their hands and wear a mask before boarding the bus each day.