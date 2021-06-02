Bust in Forest Glade Nets Several Imitation Firearms

A bust by the Windsor police Drugs and Guns Unit has netted several imitation firearms and live ammunition.

The investigation began in May and a male suspect was identified.

Just after 1 p.m. on Monday, May 31, officers arrested the suspect outside a home in the 2700-block of Lynngrove Court in Forest Glade.

A search warrant was executed and three imitation firearms, a partially sawed off shotgun and live ammunition were seized.

As a result, 23-year-old Lawrence Davis of Windsor is facing a long list of gun related charges.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Windsor police or Crime Stoppers.