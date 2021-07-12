iHeartRadio
19°C
Instagram
10800
Sms*

Bust Takes Drugs and Weapons off the Streets in Downtown Windsor

AM800-News-Windsor-Police-Cruiser

Two people face drugs and weapons charges after a bust in downtown Windsor, Ont.

Windsor Police Service (WPS) says the Problem Oriented Policing or (POP) Unit witnessed two people dealing drugs out of a vehicle in the 600 block of Ouellette Avenue Thursday around 8 p.m.

Police say the officer moved in and arrested the suspects and a search turned up cash, suspected crystal methamphetamine and cocaine.

A knife and a BB gun were also found during the search, according to police.

A 32-year-old man from Windsor, Ont. faces several drug and weapons related charges along with breaching conditions of his probation.

A 38-year-old woman from Windsor, Ont. is charged with drug trafficking and two counts of possession for the purpose of trafficking crystal methamphetamine and cocaine.

Audio

LOAD MORE LOAD MORE

Upcoming Events

LOAD MORE LOAD MORE