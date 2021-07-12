Bust Takes Drugs and Weapons off the Streets in Downtown Windsor

Two people face drugs and weapons charges after a bust in downtown Windsor, Ont.

Windsor Police Service (WPS) says the Problem Oriented Policing or (POP) Unit witnessed two people dealing drugs out of a vehicle in the 600 block of Ouellette Avenue Thursday around 8 p.m.

Police say the officer moved in and arrested the suspects and a search turned up cash, suspected crystal methamphetamine and cocaine.

A knife and a BB gun were also found during the search, according to police.

A 32-year-old man from Windsor, Ont. faces several drug and weapons related charges along with breaching conditions of his probation.

A 38-year-old woman from Windsor, Ont. is charged with drug trafficking and two counts of possession for the purpose of trafficking crystal methamphetamine and cocaine.