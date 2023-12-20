Busy 2023 for the Windsor Police Traffic Enforcement Unit

It's been a busy year for the Windsor Police Traffic Enforcement Unit.

According to a Windsor police social media post, the unit laid over 10,400 traffic tickets so far this year.

The post goes on to say, an additional 215 traffic tickets and five criminal charges were handed out while officers monitored the city's most dangerous intersections.

Back in May, police started stepping up enforcement at the city's 10 most dangerous intersections.

The Traffic Enforcement Unit monitored the intersections to enforce moving violations, such as disobeying stop signs and failing to stop for red lights.

The initiative was put in place to improve road safety and reduce traffic fatalities.

Police said the intersections were selected based on vehicle collision data collected by the police service in 2022.

The intersections included, 3100 Howard Ave, E.C. Row Expy. & Howard Ave., 4400 Walker Rd., Tecumseh Rd. E. & Howard Ave. and Provincial Rd. & Walker Rd.