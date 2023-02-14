Busy day for local chocolate shop

The manager of Walker's Candies in Windsor is anticipating a busy Valentine's Day.

"Everybody's in love at least this time of year," says Rob Obeid.

He says chocolate roses, chocolate hearts and chocolate strawberries are big hits this year.

Obeid says chocolate truffles are also popular.

"We have them in a shape of a heart and filled with chocolates," says Obeid.

Walker's Candies Valentine's Day products (Photo by AM800's Rob Hindi)

He says he's ready for the rush.

"We did have a lot last year even with curbside pick-up or whatever, still people came out but I mean, I think it's going to be a little bit bigger this year because more people are doing shopping and feel more comfortable getting out," he says.

Obeid says his store is open until 5:30pm.

It's located on Howard Avenue near Edinborough Street.

