Busy Month for Windsor's Newest City Councillor

It's been a busy October for Windsor's newest city councillor.

Jeewen Gill was officially sworn-in a couple of days after being elected in the Ward 7 by-election on October 5. Since that time, he's been getting familiar with council and city operations.

"Exciting and enjoying and also learning a lot of new things that is what progress towards serving the ward 7 resident," says Gill.

He says he has already heard from some residents who had previous concerns.

"I'm getting phone calls, meeting residents, a couple inquiries coming for different issues, whatever is that one and what are the progress on that one," says Gill.

Despite all the work, Gill's really enjoying the first couple of weeks. He participated in his first council meeting but wished it were in council chambers.

"I think it's more enjoyable if you sit in the chamber and presenting from there than online because it's a different avenue and you cannot talk to anyone, you cannot see anyone," says Gill.

Gill says he should know what city committees he'll be sitting on in the coming weeks.

He received close to 20 per cent of the vote in the by-election with 1,015 ballots while runner up Angelo Marignani received 879.