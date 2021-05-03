Busy Morning at Two COVID-19 Vaccination Pop-Up Clinics

Approximately 1,100 Windsor-Essex residents working or living in two identified hot spot postal code areas will receive a COVID-19 vaccination Monday.

The Windsor-Essex County Health Unit is hosting two pop-up vaccination clinics at Mackenzie Hall on Sandwich Street and St. Angela Centre Hall on Erie Street.

The clinics are for the N9A and N9C postal codes.

Health unit CEO Theresa Marentette says about 450 doses will be administered at Mackenzie Hall and roughly 700 will be administered at St. Angela Centre Hall.

She says vaccination clinic at St. Angela can accommodate more people.

"We have seven stations right now with the ability to vaccinate 14 people at a time," she says.

Marentette says the pop-up clinics are for individuals 18 years and older.

"I was told that at St. Angela a lot of the group that's being vaccinated right now are in their 20s," says Marentette. "So they're probably able to get in and get vaccinated and then wait their recovery period and move on."

She says there were some line ups Monday morning but hopes individuals are not having a bad experience.

"We were told once they heard about it, people had been waiting for quite sometime so that's unfortunate because in the end we hope throughout this vaccine rollout that anyone wants a vaccine will be able to get it," she says.

The pop-up locations opened at 9am and will stay open until 4pm.

This is the first time the health unit has held pop-up clinics to administer the vaccine.