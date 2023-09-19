A busy morning for Windsor fire crews.

Chief Fire Prevention Officer Mike Coste says firefighters battled a couple of blazes Tuesday morning.

"We had multiple vehicles on fire around Devonshire Mall area there this morning," he says. "Police have taken the scene over, they're the lead investigators on that at this time."

Coste says crews also battled a vacant house fire in the 200-block of Aylmer Avenue near Chatham Street around 6 a.m.

"When they got on scene they had visible smoke and fire from the rear," says Coste. "It was a vacant house boarded up so tore the boards down and it was a defensive fire, exterior defensive fire and at this time there's no injuries, the fire is out. There will be no investigation as the building is structural unsafe and unstable at this time."

Both fires are out and no injuries are reported.