Busy Night Ahead for Vets Cab

The General Manager of Vets Cab is asking customers for patience for this New Year's Eve.

Walter Bezzina says New Year's Eve is one of the busiest nights of the year for the cab industry.

He says Vets Cab will have 180 vehicles on area roads Tuesday night and it's important for party goers to plan ahead.

"It's not worth the risk as we all know but we're going to be out there to help the riding public," says Bezzina. "We'll have a full compliment of vehicles out there on New Year's Eve, probably one of the busiest nights for the cab industry so I guess patience is your best approach."

He says it's going to be a busy night and calling multiple times won't improve your position in the cue.

"We'll get to you as quickly as we can and you can help yourself by not calling for just downtown, you're better off just hailing a cab because calling puts you in cue and it kind of delays the whole situation," says Bezzina. "If you see one going by you can hail it, by all means I would think that's your best bet."

Bezzina says if you're downtown, hailing a cab might be your best bet.

"Calling multiple times doesn't really improve your position because again, puts you in cue and slows the process down," says Bezzina.

Bezzina says calls usually pick up between 5:30 and 6pm and it dies between 2-2:30 in the morning.