Busy stretch of Dominion Blvd closed for construction

A busy stretch of a Windsor road is closed as the city completes storm sewer, water main, pavement, and street lighting rehabilitation work.

Dominion Boulevard will be closed from Northwood Street to Ojibway Street until the end of December 2023.

Ward 10 Councillor Jim Morrison says the five month closure is going to be a big inconvenience for people, but planning has been done for the proper detours.

"We've been in touch with all the schools, we've changed the transit route so that it loops around, but it still gets people to St. Clair [College] and up and back downtown. They're doing the best they can planning it but it's very unfortunate we couldn't start this project earlier."

He says the project was suppose to begin at the start of July.

"The contractors nowadays are backed up. There's been a lot of issues. Supply issues, labour issues, you name it. So yes we would have liked to have started this right on the first of July. So it is behind and it's out of our control. We don't have any other alternatives but like I said this work needs to get done."

He says the biggest improvement will be the addition of a signalized intersection at Dominion and Ojibway.

"People that are in behind Holy Names High School, there's a thousand houses in there, they can get in or out right now. It's really really difficult. So there will be a new signalized intersection that will flow that traffic in and out a lot better. So it will make life a lot better for thousands of people, it's just we're going to have five months of inconvenience."

Morrison says the cost of this project is $5.5 million.

