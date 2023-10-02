Busy time for LaSalle pumpkin patch

A local pumpkin patch is gearing up for a busy week and weekend.

Greg Rocheleau, co-owner of Pepe's Pumpkin Patch in LaSalle says Thanksgiving weekend is one of the busiest weekends of the year for his business.

He says it's a weekend where families come together to enjoy hayrides, the corn maze, and pick-up their pumpkins and fall decorations.

"Saturday, Sunday, Monday everyone's go their families from out of town down, they want to do stuff that's fun, come out and have picnics with the family, the kids," he says. "It's one of our busiest weekends of the year definitely."

Rocheleau says they opened three weeks ago.

"The weather has been cooperating with us, it's like it's summer out there," says Rocheleau. "So we're getting a lot of traffic, people coming out to try and enjoy the weather and take advantage of getting all their fall decorations a little bit earlier this year."

He says the pumpkin patch has been operating for 14-years.

"We're getting people from all over the county coming now it means a lot," he says. "We do this to put smiles on faces so that kids can remember it for years to come."

The pumpkin patch is located on Front Road near Martin Lane.

It's open from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. until the end of the month.