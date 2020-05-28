Busy Time for Local Golf Courses

It's a busy time for golf courses in Windsor-Essex.

At Rochester Place Golf Club and Resort in Lakeshore, Vice President Tal Czudner says the past week has been "awesome."

He says tee times are full and the course has not experienced any issues when it comes to the physical distancing measures that have been put in place due to COVID-19.

"Folks have been really careful, good with the staff. You know respectful of the procedures that we have put in place, candidly they're just happy to be out there and understand that this is a bit different but they're enjoying themselves," says Czudner.

“I think that's going to be the case for a while,” he adds. "There's also a delay in tee times so normally we would do eight minutes in between times, we're now doing 12 minutes just to give a bit more space and to keep things safe so the demand is high."

As heard on AM800 news earlier this month, golf courses in Ontario were allowed to reopen over the Victoria Day long weekend.