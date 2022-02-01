Busy time for local skate shop

The last couple of weeks have been busy for at least one local sports shop in Windsor.

Bob Reaume, owner of Bob Reaume Sports on Tecumseh Road East near Bernard Road says skate sharpenings have increased.

He says residents are coming in to get their skates sharpened to skate on frozen ponds and also need their skates sharpened as recreational activities are restarting.

"We been busy for the last two or three weeks with skate sharpening because there's rinks everywhere and ponds everywhere are frozen so people have been getting their skates sharpened," says Reaume.

Reaume says he expects the rush to continue.

"As they get back into the actual rinks, the good part to it is they go back home and then they go skate in the backyard which ruins their sharpening really quick," says Reaume.

He says his customers are looking forward to the restart.

"Everybody is kind of looking forward to it," says Reaume. "I mean not just hockey, I mean kids who play basketball, kids getting into the gym for baseball, they all get to start playing again whether it's on the ice or in the gym."

Recreational activities, such as hockey, resumed in Ontario on Monday after being shutdown for the last few weeks.