Busy Time for Windsor Public Library

More and more people are visiting and using the Windsor Public Library.

CEO Kitty Pope says memberships were up in 2019 along with circulation and the use of e-resources.

"The numbers despite all the renovations and the disruptions that we had during those processes are actually up," says Pope. "Membership is up almost two percent, our circulation that is the number of people actually borrowing books was up by 14% and collection size continues to grow.

Pope says e-resources are very popular at Windsor Public Library.

"When you have a slight decline in print, a large increase in e-resources, over 1.2-million resources were borrowed from the Windsor Public Library last year, that's huge," says Pope.

The gate counts were also up at some branches.

The Chisholm branch saw a 41% increase while Fontainebleau had a 25% hike and Bridgeview jumped 23%.

The stats were discussed at the library board's meeting on Tuesday.

- with files from AM800's Teresinha Medeiros