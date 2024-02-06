Busy Tuesday morning for Windsor fire

Fire crews in Windsor had a busy Tuesday morning.

They were first called to the 500-block of Brant Street near Glengarry Avenue just before 3 a.m.

Officials say the fire was at a vacant building and no injuries are reported.

The cause has been listed as undetermined and the damage estimate is $20,000.

The second fire happened in the the 500-block of Pierre Avenue, south of Assumption Street shortly after 6 a.m.

Investigators say there were no injuries but four people have been displaced.

An unattended candle has been listed as the cause with a damage estimate of $30,000.

