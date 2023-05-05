Busy week for Blimeys ahead of Kings Charles III coronation

It's not just those in Great Britain gearing up for the coronation of King Charles III on Saturday, people in Windsor-Essex have been preparing for the big day as well.

Carl Hulme, owner of Blimeys British Store & Gift Shop in Essex, says it's been very busy week with a lot of the merchandise related to the coronation already sold.

King Charles, the longest-serving Prince of Wales, will be formally crowned King of the United Kingdom, with more than 2,200 people expected to attend including the British Royal Family, foreign royals, as well as Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and Governor General Mary Simon among many others.

Hulme says it was difficult to know what to bring into the store.

"We brought in fine bone china from England, which is more of a collection piece, cups, saucers and mugs with the official King Charles image," he continued. "I happened to be in the United Kingdom when the Queen passed last September, so we were in a good position that we could actually call our suppliers whilst I was there to make arrangements to get these goods produced."

He says everyone at the store, and his family back in the UK, are really looking forward to the ceremony itself as most people weren't around for the last time something like this happened in 1953.

"So a lot of people will see this for the first time, the pomp and circumstance of what the Brits do well. I think they're expecting 1.7 million people in London, England for the coronation. It's going to be quite the show, although I understand it's going to be a condensed version of the coronation from what happened with the Queen in 1953," he said.

Hulme says they'll be ready to go early on Saturday, and then the store will open as usual afterwards beginning at 9:30 a.m.

"People have asked what are we going to do at Blimeys on Saturday morning, well by the time we open the store it'll be business as usual. We'll have the Union Jack, especially the Union Jack, flying on the outside of the building but outside of that it's business as usual and everyday is a royal day at Blimeys you know."

Hulme says it's been a pretty surreal week in the lead up, as even reporters from national outlets like the Washington Post and Associated Press has reached out to talk about the occasion.

CTV will be carrying the coronation broadcast live on Saturday morning beginning at 1 a.m., with the event set to officially get underway around 4 a.m.

(Photo Credit: Courtesy of CTV)

- with files from AM800's Rob Hindi