Busy weekend for Carrousel villages in Windsor-Essex

A record setting edition of Carrousel of the Nations.

Event co-chair Manny Paiva says just like the opening weekend, record crowds attended weekend two of the event.

"The second weekend was just as fantastic as the first weekend," says Paiva. "We still had record crowds especially on the Saturday as people came out and took advantage of the hot weather to enjoy the entertainment at the different villages as well as the drinks and the iconic food. It was a fantastic end to the carrousel weekend."

He says it was a busy weekend for the villages.

"The Mexican Village actually could not open on Sunday because they had sold-out of all the food and drinks that they prepared for the weekend on Friday and Saturday," says Paiva. "The Polish Beach Village in Colchester had the largest crowd ever for carrousel.

Paiva feels people wanted to learn about the diverse cultures in Windsor-Essex.

"It really was a blend of culture and it really truly makes Windsor-Essex one of the best places to live in all of Canada," says Paiva.

This year's event featured 25 villages.

Some villages were open for both weekend while others were only open for one.

The Multicultural Council of Windsor & Essex County organizes the event.

Paiva says they'll gather information from the different villages and start planning for the 2024 event.

Photo courtesy: Carrousel of the Nations Facebook page