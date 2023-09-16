Busy weekend for events in Detroit means a busy weekend for Transit Windsor

With a lot happening across the border this weekend, the executive director of Transit Windsor is expecting a busy weekend for bus service.

The Detroit North American International Auto Show continues until Sunday, a number of concerts are taking place, and the Detroit Lions host the Seattle Seahawks on Sunday in their home opener.

Tyson Cragg says they're expecting pretty heavy loads on the service.

"For the Lions game specifically we've got six Special Event buses that are going to be heading over on Sunday. There's still space available on those buses, so what I would ask people to do is if you're going to the Lions game book your tickets ahead of time. $20 round trip ticket and it guarantees you to get very close to the venue, we can't quite get you to the front door but very close to that," he said.

Cragg says there's limited capacity on the Tunnel Bus, so he's advising people wanting to go to the Lions game to stick with the Special Events bus.

He says they'll have some additional Tunnel Bus resources as well, knowing people will be going to the Auto Show as well, but he's warning that it'll be busy in Windsor as well so there could be delays.

"Especially on a weekend like this, come early and bring your patience. Make sure that you're on time, obviously expect some higher loads, and some delays not just getting on the bus but getting through the tunnel as well. We can't control the flow of traffic through the tunnel, and quite often the delays on those services are for reasons beyond our control."

This is the first year since the pandemic that there will be special service to the Lions games specifically, after the Special Events buses began running again back in the spring.

Cragg says customers using the bus have been very pleased with how things have gone, so they feel prepared with football season underway.

"The process we've been using has been working remarkably well, we've had very positive comments about it and very few complaints about it. Because of the ability of people to book that seat in advance, and not be jammed into the bus like a can of sardines like has been the case in the past. The key thing is book your ticket in advance, our team here is doing a great job in ensuring that we have enough service out there," he said.

Cragg says they only have so many drivers and so many buses, so they won't be able to provide a seat for everybody.

He asks anyone planning to take either the Special Events Bus or the Tunnel Bus to book their tickets ahead of time online to make sure they get where they want to go.

- with files from AM800's Rob Hindi